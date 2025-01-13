National News
ticker

No police liaisons could soon mean no job for SD61 board members

January 13, 2025 2 views

BC- Nine school board members elected to the SD61 school board a little over two years ago could soon be replaced by the province over the ongoing standoff over the police liaison program. SD61 has 20k students in 10 middle schools and seven secondary schools across the district in Esquimalt, Oak Bay, Victoria, View Royal, and parts of Saanich and Highlands. The question of whether the School Police Liaison Officer (SPLO) program should be reinstated in those schools came to a head last fall. Lisa Beare, the minister responsible for education and childcare issued a directive by ministerial order for an updated student safety plan to be developed in collaboration with the board of education and police departments.” Then last month, she said the submitted plan was inadequate and that…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Closing of Manitoba vet clinic highlights need for reliable services in the north

January 13, 2025 15

Canadian Press-Whenever Sarah Driediger’s dog Hero needs medical attention, the Thompson, Man., woman will now have…

Read more
National News

Driver for drug trafficker sentenced to two years less a day in the community

January 10, 2025 98

Local Journalism Initiative A Provincial Court judge sentenced a Prince George woman on Wednesday, Jan. 8…

Read more