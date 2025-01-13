National News
2023-2025 Essex County OPP Detachment Action Plan outlined

January 13, 2025 5 views

By Sylene Argent  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  Essex County OPP Superintendent Mark Loucas reviewed the 2023-2025 Essex County OPP Detachment Action Plan with members of the Essex County OPP Police Service Board-North – which serves Tecumseh, Lakeshore, and Essex – at the December meeting. Loucas told members of the Essex County OPP Police Services Board-North the way the Detachment Action Plan was developed was based on consultation with the Organizational Strategic Plan. The organization develops its priorities, similar to provincial priorities. Those priorities focus on traffic safety on roadways, waterways, and trails, and crime reduction strategies. The local priority stream – through consultation with the Board and community – can develop a Police Action Plan, specific to the community’s needs. Consultation with the Board will be sought when the new…

