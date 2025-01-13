National News
ticker

NAN, Hajdu push toward massive child welfare deal

January 13, 2025 74 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY – Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu said Friday she’s confident the federal government and two Ontario First Nations organizations can reach an agreement on child welfare reform quickly. Nishinawbe Aski Nation (NAN) and the Chiefs of Ontario (COO) are in talks with the feds for an Ontario-only agreement to fix the child welfare system in First Nations months after a Canada-wide $47.8-billion reform deal was rejected. NAN and COO leaders approached the federal government to negotiate a deal in “the spirit of the final settlement agreement,” Hajdu told reporters Friday at her Thunder Bay-Superior North constituency office. “And so that’s where we’re at right now.” She added that “the conversation is going well and we hope that we’ll…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Freeland to announce Liberal leadership bid within the next week

January 14, 2025 32

(CP)-Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland will announce her intention to run for the Liberal party leadership…

Read more
National News

Ecotour grizzlies less likely to encounter conflict with humans, B.C. study suggests

January 14, 2025 32

(Canadian Press) Grizzly bears that visited ecotourism areas along a river on the province’s central coast…

Read more