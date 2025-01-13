NAN, Hajdu push toward massive child welfare deal

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY – Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu said Friday she’s confident the federal government and two Ontario First Nations organizations can reach an agreement on child welfare reform quickly. Nishinawbe Aski Nation (NAN) and the Chiefs of Ontario (COO) are in talks with the feds for an Ontario-only agreement to fix the child welfare system in First Nations months after a Canada-wide $47.8-billion reform deal was rejected. NAN and COO leaders approached the federal government to negotiate a deal in “the spirit of the final settlement agreement,” Hajdu told reporters Friday at her Thunder Bay-Superior North constituency office. “And so that’s where we’re at right now.” She added that “the conversation is going well and we hope that we’ll…
