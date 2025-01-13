Mi’kmaw MP Jaime Battiste may kickstart campaign to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

NOVA SCOTIA-Sydney-Victoria Liberal MP Jaime Battiste, Canada’s first Mi’kmaw MP, may be making history…again. Battiste announced today he wants to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and become not only the next Liberal Party leader, but a contender to become the first Indigenous Prime Minister. “Before there was a Premier Wab Kinew, there had to be an Elijah Harper,” Battiste wrote in a statement set to be released on Monday. “Before there was a President Barack Obama, there had to be a Jesse Jackson. There must always be people willing to try … even if their journey is one meant to pave the way for future generations.” Battiste isn’t a stranger to history making. In 2019 he was elected as the first Mi’kmaw MP. Nova Scotia’s MP is currently the parliamentary secretary…
