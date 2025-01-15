Canada settles class-action lawsuit by military members who alleged racism in uniform

Local News
(CP)-The federal government has settled a class-action lawsuit with military members who were subjected to racism during their time in the Armed Forces. The settlement is worth up to $150 million, and individual payments will range from $5,000 to $35,000. The claimants are people who served in the Canadian Armed Forces between April 1985 and Jan. 10, and experienced racism while in uniform. Anyone eligible for the settlement has the option of getting a personalized letter of apology from the chief of the defence staff. The settlement also includes a pledge to make systemic changes to the Armed Forces’ culture. In a written statement, Defence Minister Bill Blair says racism in the workplace erodes the cohesiveness of an effective military and says he’s pleased the settlement was approved by the…

