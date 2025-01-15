Local News
Six Nations Elected Council Briefs

January 15, 2025 49 views

Audrey Powless-Bomberry continues to push for an action plan to be included in Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) the minutes, so she knows what staff and councillors have accomplished. During Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) General Finance Meeting on December 16 Councillor Powless-Bomberry said meeting minutes used to include a list of action items, which helped her keep track of what was or was not done, but it is no longer there. At the January 6 meeting she commented the minutes still did not include action items. Councillor Powless-Bomberry said meeting minutes used to include a list of action items, which helped her keep track of what was or was not done, but it is no longer there. She doesn’t know why it was omitted and she asked if she…

