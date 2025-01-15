Six Nations Elected Council audit almost 10 months late

The first audit of the current Six Nations Elected Council’ (SNEC) is almost 10 months late. SNEC auditors have formally presented the band’s 2024 to SNEC but didn’t delve into financial information. Instead KPMG discussed why the audit was so late. Carlos Alvarez and Matthew Ciardelli from KPMG Auditors pointed to staff turnover and a lack of resources at Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) for reasons the audit was late. SNEC’s 2023-2024 audit wasn’t released until Nov., 1 2024. Generally SNEC dits are released by July of the year closing the audit. KPMG presented the Six Nations 2024 Audit at the SNEC General Finance meeting on January 6th, some 10 months after the 2024 audit year ended in March. They offered SNEC proposed solutions within the audit to ensure subsequent…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice