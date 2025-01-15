Local News
ticker

Six Nations Elected Council dumps use of acronyms

January 15, 2025 59 views

In an effort to ensure Six Nations community members understand topics at the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) table, councillors are urging their colleagues not to use acronyms. Councillors Kerry Bomberry and Audrey Powless-Bomberry asked councillors, during SNEC’s General Finance meeting January 6th, to ensure information is digestible and easily understandable for community members. The issue arose during a discussion about the finance minutes from December 16 when Bomberry asked if Elected Chief Sherri Lyn Hill had explained to the community what Bill C-53 was during her update. She said the explanation wasn’t in the minutes and people may not know what the bill is. Bill C-53 would have given the Metis Nation of Ontario, the Métis Nation of Alberta and the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan self-government agreements with Canada,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Two First Nations women from Canada included in newest cohort for filmmaking program

January 15, 2025 42

By Crystal St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Six Indigenous filmmakers, including two from Canada, will be…

Read more
National News

New financial program for Indigenous women and two-spirit people

January 15, 2025 44

By Pearl Lorentzen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new program out of Slave Lake focuses on…

Read more