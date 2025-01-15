Six Nations Elected Council dumps use of acronyms

In an effort to ensure Six Nations community members understand topics at the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) table, councillors are urging their colleagues not to use acronyms. Councillors Kerry Bomberry and Audrey Powless-Bomberry asked councillors, during SNEC’s General Finance meeting January 6th, to ensure information is digestible and easily understandable for community members. The issue arose during a discussion about the finance minutes from December 16 when Bomberry asked if Elected Chief Sherri Lyn Hill had explained to the community what Bill C-53 was during her update. She said the explanation wasn’t in the minutes and people may not know what the bill is. Bill C-53 would have given the Metis Nation of Ontario, the Métis Nation of Alberta and the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan self-government agreements with Canada,…



