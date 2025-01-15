By Lynda Powless Editor She’s here! Meet Six Nations first baby of 2025 little Makayla Johnson. Makayla kept us waiting a few days for her arrival but at 8:56 a.m. Jan.5 she arrived and once here mom Kassie Thomas and dad Michael Johnson couldn’t have had bigger smiles. After keeping a check on all local area hospitals Turtle Island News found Six Nations first baby of the new year arrived safely at Brantford General Hospital. Makayla weighed in at 8lbs and 8oz. Mom Kassie says her sister Madalyn, 2 years old was excited to welcome her little sister home. While Kassie is a stay-at-home mom with a toddler and now newborn, dad, Michael is an archeology monitor with Six Nations archeology program. Kassie was a little nervous about the newspaper…



