Mamakwa to carry NDP flag once more

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter KIIWETINOONG – Sol Mamakwa has been nominated to be the New Democratic Party’s candidate in the next provincial election. The Kiiwetinoong NDP’s nomination meeting was held Monday evening via Zoom. “It’s certainly an honour to be asked again to represent the people in Kiiwetinoong,” Mamakwa said Tuesday in a phone interview from Toronto. Mamakwa said he brings “a unique understanding” to Queen’s Park as the legislature’s only First Nations member. While considering himself “always First Nations first,” he said, the NDP is a good fit for him. “They fit the beliefs that I have.” There were no other candidates for the nomination. Mamakwa, a member of Kingfisher Lake First Nation, has represented the Kiiwetinoong riding since 2018. He easily won re-election on June…



