Cree Language program now 30 per cent of population at John Diefenbaker School

January 15, 2025 4 views

By Michael Oleksyn Local Journalism Initiative Indigenous language programming in the Saskatchewan Rivers School continues to grow. At the board of education’s regular meeting on Monday Superintendent Jennifer Hingley gave an update on developments over the past year. A major one, according to the report, is that students at John Diefenbaker School taking part in the Cree language program now make up a significant part of the population of the school. “All of our Indigenous language programs are having success, the one that sticks out to me is the one at JD where 30 percent of their overall population is involved in that programming,” director of education Neil Finch said. The school division began Indigenous Language Instruction as a response to Truth and Reconciliation. Finch said the goal is to…

