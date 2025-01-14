Chatham-to-Lakeshore power upgrades completed a year early

By Pam Wright, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Hydro One’s new Chatham to Lakeshore Transmission Line has plugged in a year ahead of schedule. Energized last month, the new line adds approximately 400 megawatts to the grid – enough to power the City of Windsor – in support of Southwestern Ontario’s agri-food and manufacturing industries. Ontario Minister of Energy and Electrification Stephen Lecce, along with other dignitaries, made a special trip to Chatham-Kent to unveil the $237-million line, pointing out its early finish has saved $30 million. Lecce, who oversaw Ontario’s recently approved Energy Affordability Act, stressed that when a project is on time and under budget, it boosts public confidence. According to Lecce, the southwest region is seeing “explosive” growth – double the provincial average – with officials predicting the…



