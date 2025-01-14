National News
Franklin the tortoise moving out of refrigerator after chilling since October

January 14, 2025 54 views

KAMLOOPS B.C-(CP)-It’s a big day for Franklin the marginated tortoise who is being brought out of his slumber after spending 15 weeks chilling out in a refrigerator. The tortoise, rescued from the shores of Shuswap Lake in the British Columbia Interior in 2022, has been in the refrigerator at the BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops since Oct. 1, in a hibernation-like state known as brumation. The park’s animal care manager Tracy Reynolds says marginated tortoises are more at home in a warm and dry Mediterranean climate, and winter in the B.C. Interior is “far too harsh” for Franklin to spend outdoors. She says he’s been kept at 6 degrees Celsius in a refrigerator at the park but is scheduled Tuesday to move into an indoor habitat with his new neighbour,…

