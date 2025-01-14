National News
Clark, Champagne drop out, Gould plans to join Liberal leadership race

(CP)-The race to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as Liberal leader shifted again on Tuesday when Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne and former B.C. premier Christy Clark both bowed out, and Government House leader Karina Gould signalled she’s in. The two high-profile departures will cast a spotlight on candidates’ French language skills and their ability to organize support in Quebec, now that the race lacks a strong, bilingual front-runner from a province that’s critical to the Liberals’ electoral fortunes. Champagne, long seen as a potential successor to Trudeau, said during an armchair talk in Toronto he will not enter the race, adding he plans to focus on ensuring the government is ready to protect Canadian industry from the trade threats posed by incoming U.S. president Donald Trump. “It was probably the…

