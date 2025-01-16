National News
ticker

Forestry ‘transition’ sets off review of BC Timber Sales, province says

January 16, 2025 36 views

(CP)-The “significant pressures” on British Columbia’s forest industry have prompted a review of BC Timber Sales, the organization that manages about 20 per cent of the annual allowable cut. Forests Minister Ravi Parmar says in a statement that the review will ensure the sector can continue to evolve to overcome challenges and create a more resilient industry in the future. Parmar says he has asked Lennard Joe, CEO of the First Nations Forestry Council; George Abbott, a former B.C. government cabinet minister; and Brian Frenkel, a councillor with the District of Vanderhoof, to lead the review. The statement says taking the action recognizes the pressures the forest sector is under from declining allowable annual cuts, difficulty accessing fibre, global economic conditions and heightened environmental and trade protections. Recommendations expected from…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Judge dismisses Vanderhoof woman’s lawsuit against two health authorities

January 16, 2025 18

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A B.C. Supreme Court judge threw out a lawsuit filed…

Read more
Local News

Mississaugas of Credit First Nation community members protesting after employee conflict

January 16, 2025 50

By Lynda Powless Editor MISSISSAUGAS OF CREDIT FIRST NATION- About a dozen community members are protesting…

Read more