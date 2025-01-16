Forestry ‘transition’ sets off review of BC Timber Sales, province says

(CP)-The “significant pressures” on British Columbia’s forest industry have prompted a review of BC Timber Sales, the organization that manages about 20 per cent of the annual allowable cut. Forests Minister Ravi Parmar says in a statement that the review will ensure the sector can continue to evolve to overcome challenges and create a more resilient industry in the future. Parmar says he has asked Lennard Joe, CEO of the First Nations Forestry Council; George Abbott, a former B.C. government cabinet minister; and Brian Frenkel, a councillor with the District of Vanderhoof, to lead the review. The statement says taking the action recognizes the pressures the forest sector is under from declining allowable annual cuts, difficulty accessing fibre, global economic conditions and heightened environmental and trade protections. Recommendations expected from…



