Judge rules in favour of Frederick Blake Jr. as GTC grand chief

By Tom Taylor, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT Supreme Court Justice Annie Piche has ruled that Frederick Blake Jr. is the “duly-elected grand chief” of the Gwich’in Tribal Council (GTC), and there is no need to hold a new election for the position. “I order the board of the Gwich’in Tribal Council to abstain from holding a new election for the position of grand chief until Frederick Blake Jr.’s term expires or until his position otherwise becomes vacant,” the judge stated in a 34-page ruling released on Jan. 15. Blake was elected grand chief on Aug. 19, 2024, defeating incumbent Ken Kyikavichik 604 votes to 515. The day after the election, Kyikavichik filed a complaint with the GTC Elections Committee calling for a new election based on four alleged violations…



