First Nation says it wasn’t consulted on Wonder Valley AI data centre proposed for thousands of hectares of land

By Angela Amato, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As Canadian entrepreneur and television personality Kevin O’Leary takes to the U.S. to promote his proposed Wonder Valley AI data centre, one First Nation says it has been left out of the conversation. Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation (SLCN) Chief Sheldon Sunshine said he learned about the project through social media at the same time the public found out, despite the project being proposed for the Nation’s traditional lands. “It seems like it was all worked on well before us, and then we’re an afterthought, and it should never be that way,” said Sunshine in an interview. “A little bit of respect goes a long way, and we feel completely disrespected with the development of this project.” On Jan. 13, SLCN issued a cease…



