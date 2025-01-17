National News
Unmarked graves: Supreme Court won’t hear Mohawk Mothers appeal over McGill expansion

January 17, 2025 35 views

By Sidhartha Banerjee -(CP)-The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear an appeal from Indigenous elders who were seeking greater oversight over a university construction site in Montreal where they suspect unmarked graves of children are located. An application for leave to appeal was dismissed Thursday by the country’s highest court, which gave no reason for its decision, as is custom. The group called Mohawk Mothers alleges there are bodies of Indigenous child patients buried on and around the grounds of the former Royal Victoria Hospital, which has been vacant since 2015 and which McGill University is renovating to transform into a new research and teaching hub. The group said their claims stem from interviews with survivors of mind-control experiments that took place in the 1950s and 1960s at…

