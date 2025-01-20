Investigation finds dozens of potential unmarked graves

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter GRASSY NARROWS – He was just three years old when authorities put him in the McIntosh Indian Residential School, away from his home in Grassy Narrows, in December 1943. Less than eight months later, he drowned in a lake near the school and was buried by the Catholic missionaries who ran the institution southeast of Grassy Narrows and northwest of Vermilion Bay. Paul was, according to a witness, buried “under a big pine tree,” but the exact location of his interment is not known. The Wiikwogaming Tiinahtiisiiwin Project is trying to find his remains and the remains of many other children who attended, often under duress, the Catholic-run school. This week, project leaders delivered an update on what they’ve found so far. By…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice