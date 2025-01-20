Inauguration Day Latest: Trump promises a ‘golden age of America’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, was sworn in Monday as the 47th U.S. president taking charge as Republicans claim unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country’s institutions. Trump’s swearing-in ceremony moved indoors due to intense cold and began at noon ET. Festivities started earlier when Trump arrived for service at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Here’s the latest: Former President Joe Biden departs Capitol as President Trump moves swiftly to implement new agenda Leaders of Israel, Egypt congratulate Trump on his inauguration Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi were among those wishing Trump well in his new term in the White House. Netanyahu predicted…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice