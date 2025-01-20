National News
Inauguration Day Latest: Trump promises a ‘golden age of America’

January 20, 2025 26 views

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, was sworn in Monday as the 47th U.S. president taking charge as Republicans claim unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country’s institutions. Trump’s swearing-in ceremony moved indoors due to intense cold and began at noon ET. Festivities started earlier when Trump arrived for service at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Here’s the latest: Former President Joe Biden departs Capitol as President Trump moves swiftly to implement new agenda Leaders of Israel, Egypt congratulate Trump on his inauguration Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi were among those wishing Trump well in his new term in the White House. Netanyahu predicted…

