Quebec coroner says man found near U.S. border in 2023 died of drowning, hypothermia

By Morgan Lowrie -CP-A 44-year-old Haitian man found dead in 2023 after he had tried to cross into the United States made a final phone call to his wife before succumbing to hypothermia and drowning in shallow water, a coroner has found. The body of Fritznel Richard was discovered on Jan. 4, 2023, in a ditch containing 45 centimetres of water near the U.S. border in St-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., says the report by coroner André-H. Dandavino. Richard had been living in Montreal but wanted to join his wife, who had already crossed to the United States, in the hopes of obtaining a green card. He died trying to cross the border on foot through some fields on Dec. 23, 2022. That night, as heavy snow fell around him, Richard called his…