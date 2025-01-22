The Latest: The Pentagon will send 1,500 troops to secure US-Mexico border, officials say

-AP-Donald Trump is remaking the traditional boundaries of Washington, unleashing unprecedented executive orders and daring anyone to stop him. Here’s the latest: Trump administration has paused US resettlement of ‘Afghan allies,’ citing vetting Republican Rep. Brian Mast of Florida, the new chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and a military veteran, told the AP that the Trump administration had intentionally paused the planned U.S. arrival of more than 1,600 Afghans already cleared for resettlement in the United States. Mast cited “questions about the vetting of these individuals.” The Trump administration in its first days announced it was suspending overall U.S. refugee admissions for at least three months, while it considered whether to resume or end the program. The pause includes the U.S. travel of remaining Afghans who worked alongside…



Register This content is for Print Subscription Only members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice