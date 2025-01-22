B.C. First Nation leader apologizes, walks back on Northern Gateway pipeline support

By Chuck Chiang -CP-The president of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs is apologizing and walking back comments suggesting he supported reviving the Northern Gateway pipeline project, and now says he doesn’t support “resuscitating dead projects.” In a statement released by the union, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip says the pipeline rejected in 2016 “would have been an absolute disaster” for British Columbia’s land and waters, and his participation in opposition to the project was “an absolute honour and privilege.” The union says in the statement that the answer to the Northern Gateway pipeline from Alberta to the Pacific “is still no,” while Phillips says he wants to “sincerely apologize for any confusion.” Phillip was asked at a news conference on Tuesday about Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s suggestion of reviving the…



