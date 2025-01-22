Unhoused people displaced following fire at Labrador Inn

By Derek Montague, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Independent An interior fire at the Labrador Inn in Happy Valley-Goose Bay has left hotel management and the provincial government looking to house around 20 people for at least one night in the dead of winter. At 10:35 a.m. Happy Valley-Goose Bay firefighters responded to a call at the Inn and arrived within four minutes. According to town Fire Chief Brad Butler, the fire damaged a couple of bathrooms and the hotel’s kitchen area but not the residential area. “Nobody was injured; it was a quick knock-down by the fire department,” Butler said. “[The fire] was in behind walls. We had to rip walls and ceiling out,” he said, adding his firefighters “did a good job, and [the fire] didn’t extend too…



