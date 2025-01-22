Northern Ontario First Nations claim billions over Robinson Treaties

By Margaret Kirk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Next week, the federal and provincial governments are required to offer a long-anticipated settlement for the Robinson Superior Treaty (RST), an amount expected to surpass the historic $10-billion payout recently awarded to Robinson Huron Treaty (RHT) signatories. This marks another major milestone in Canada’s reconciliation efforts, as First Nations along Lake Superior move closer to justice for 150 years of unfulfilled treaty promises. Members of Garden River, Mississauga, Batchewawa and Thessalon First Nations — all which neighbour the Sault Ste. Marie community — have been awarded upwards of $100,000 in settlement money as treaty holders, but not without some controversy of how each First Nation has decided to allocate the funds. Next, neighbours along the Lake Superior shores to the west of the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice