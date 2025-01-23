National News
Education minister remembered as husband, dad… and huge Jets fan

January 23, 2025 42 views

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Winnipeg Jets customized a memorial jersey for Nello Altomare with a number that nods to the hockey superfan’s final role as Manitoba’s 35th minister of education. Roughly 1,000 mourners who packed into Transcona Country Club for a public funeral Wednesday learned the career educator died shortly after the Jets’ 6-1 victory against the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 14. The game marked his family’s final group viewing of their favourite team — an activity that typically involved the father of two adult children standing and yelling at the TV in their Transcona home. Altomare, who was in blood-cancer remission, spent his last 4 1/2 years living with complications from chemotherapy. He was 61. In a eulogy, Jason Drysdale described his longtime teacher friend…

