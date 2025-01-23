Truck, bike thief to be jailed for more than seven months

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A 29-year-old man with a lengthy criminal record who pleaded guilty to possessing a stolen truck and bicycle was sentenced to more than seven months in jail and a year on probation. In Prince George Provincial Court on Wednesday, Jan. 22, Judge Martin Nadon sentenced Kyler Gregory Thomas Stevens to 815 days on nine counts. Stevens, however, qualified for credit for time served, so his net sentence amounts to 237 days. Crown prosecutor Kristina King called it “significantly mitigating” that Stevens also pleaded guilty to wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and five counts of breaching a release order. “Wrapping up a significant number of files and saving significant court resources,” King told the court. “But that’s the only mitigating feature that…



