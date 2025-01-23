Diabo looks back on first six months while also looking ahead

By Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In the six months since Cody Diabo was elected to the role of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief he’s accomplished a lot and is looking for more over the course of the term. Diabo was elected on July 6, and said he looks back on his first six months in office with pride. “It started very early at the AFN General Assembly,” in downtown Montreal in late July, where Diabo held federal political leaders’ feet to the fire with pointed questions about whether they would apologize to Kahnawake for events during the summerof 1990. “That was a highlight, speaking to (Conservative leader Pierre) Poilievre and (NDP leader Jagmeet) Singh, among others, as well as the AFN meetings in December.” Additionally, Diabo was…
Related Posts
Former priest pleads guilty to indecent assaults of children in Nunavut
January 23, 2025 29
-CP-A defrocked Catholic priest pleaded guilty Thursday to indecent assaults against seven children decades ago…
Trump’s inheriting a solid economy, making it harder to lower borrowing costs or inflation
January 23, 2025 27
By Christopher Rugaber WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pledged cheaper prices and lower interest…