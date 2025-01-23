 Former Six Nations Elected Chief Encourages Reconciliation to Liberal Party Leader Candidate

Federal candidate for Liberal Party Leader Karina Gould says she has been encouraged in her bid to be party leader by Six Nations’ former Elected Chief Ava Hill. After entering the Liberal leadership race, Burlington, Ont., MP and government House leader Karina Gould said Thursday (Jan. 25th, 2025) she had spoken with the former elected chief recently and received her support. “I spoke with former Six Nations Chief Ava Hill and am thrilled to have her support.” She said she spoke with Hill about the importance of reconciliation with First Nations to herself and to Canada. “We spoke about reconciliation, and it is something we continue to talk about the leadership race. It is such an important matter and its about who we are as Canadians and where we want…
