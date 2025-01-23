National News
ticker

Indigenous MP says he has the money and the signatures to contest Liberal leadership

January 23, 2025 33 views

-CP-Nova Scotia MP Jaime Battiste says he has the money and the signatures he needs to join the federal Liberal leadership race. Speaking in Halifax today to Mi’kmaq and Wolastoqey chiefs from across Atlantic Canada, the Indigenous politician from Cape Breton made the announcement as a 5 p.m. eastern deadline for applications loomed in Ottawa. If he makes the deadline, Battiste will become the only First Nations candidate in the race to replace Justin Trudeau, and the first Indigenous candidate ever to be in the running to become prime minister of Canada. Battiste says he knows he’s an underdog in the race, but he says he relishes the challenge. The candidates who have already submitted the required documents and an initial $50,000 deposit to the party include former finance minister…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Former priest pleads guilty to indecent assaults of children in Nunavut

January 23, 2025 24

  -CP-A defrocked Catholic priest pleaded guilty Thursday to indecent assaults against seven children decades ago…

Read more
National News

Trump’s inheriting a solid economy, making it harder to lower borrowing costs or inflation

January 23, 2025 22

By Christopher Rugaber WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pledged cheaper prices and lower interest…

Read more