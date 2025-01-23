Indigenous MP says he has the money and the signatures to contest Liberal leadership

-CP-Nova Scotia MP Jaime Battiste says he has the money and the signatures he needs to join the federal Liberal leadership race. Speaking in Halifax today to Mi’kmaq and Wolastoqey chiefs from across Atlantic Canada, the Indigenous politician from Cape Breton made the announcement as a 5 p.m. eastern deadline for applications loomed in Ottawa. If he makes the deadline, Battiste will become the only First Nations candidate in the race to replace Justin Trudeau, and the first Indigenous candidate ever to be in the running to become prime minister of Canada. Battiste says he knows he’s an underdog in the race, but he says he relishes the challenge. The candidates who have already submitted the required documents and an initial $50,000 deposit to the party include former finance minister…



