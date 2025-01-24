Murder charges laid against three people in fire pit death on Alberta FirstNation

-CP-Murder charges have been laid against three people almost a year after a man was found dead in a fire pit on a First Nation in northern Alberta. RCMP say the major crimes unit took charge of the investigation after officers in Lac La Biche found the human remains in the area of the Kikino Metis Settlement. A joint investigation involving multiple detachments led to police identifying three suspects in the death of 34-year-old Jeremy Collins of Kikino. Mounties say 33-year-old William Curtis White and 26-year-old Amber Hope were arrested last week and charged with first-degree murder and with indignity to human remains. Police say a third suspect, 31-year-old Randall Louis Gadwa of Kehewin Cree Nation, was charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday. All three accused are to go before…



