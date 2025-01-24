National News
ticker

Murder charges laid against three people in fire pit death on Alberta FirstNation

January 24, 2025 27 views

-CP-Murder charges have been laid against three people almost a year after a man was found dead in a fire pit on a First Nation in northern Alberta. RCMP say the major crimes unit took charge of the investigation after officers in Lac La Biche found the human remains in the area of the Kikino Metis Settlement. A joint investigation involving multiple detachments led to police identifying three suspects in the death of 34-year-old Jeremy Collins of Kikino. Mounties say 33-year-old William Curtis White and 26-year-old Amber Hope were arrested last week and charged with first-degree murder and with indignity to human remains. Police say a third suspect, 31-year-old Randall Louis Gadwa of Kehewin Cree Nation, was charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday. All three accused are to go before…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘Sick monster’: Ex-priest pleads guilty to indecent assaults of children in Nunavut

January 24, 2025 30

-CP-A Catholic priest’s sexual abuse of Inuit children decades ago in Igloolik, Nvt., transformed a once…

Read more
National News

Trudeau’s tenure lauded for reconciliation gains but key issues remain unresolved

January 24, 2025 30

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter -ANNews- In the wake of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau…

Read more