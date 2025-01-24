National News
Trudeau’s tenure lauded for reconciliation gains but key issues remain unresolved

January 24, 2025 24 views

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter -ANNews- In the wake of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing his resignation on Jan. 6, Indigenous leaders across Canada praised him for his commitment to reconciliation while acknowledging that there’s still much work to get done. Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said in a statement that Trudeau presided over “important progress in areas such as clean water, housing, education, and child welfare,” but cautioned that there have been “significant delays in progress on key issues” in recent months. She noted that the AFN has “not yet received a commitment” from the federal government on reaching a new child welfare reform agreement after the original $47.8-billion deal was voted down by the AFN membership, “which we have repeatedly sought.”…

