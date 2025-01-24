National News
‘No room for fossil fuel expansion’: Grand Chief Stewart Phillip clears the air on pipelines

January 24, 2025 23 views

By Matteo Cimellaro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Long-time climate advocate and First Nation leader Stewart Phillip is walking back controversial remarks he made on Tuesday. Canada’s climate advocacy world gasped in unison after Phillip appeared to suggest building out pipeline infrastructure at a news conference. Phillip, who is the Grand Chief of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs, was a strong critic of pipelines like Enbridge’s Northern Gateway pipeline and the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion when those projects were under consideration in the early- to mid-2010s. On Tuesday, he said those years were a “different time.” With the uncertainty of the U.S. President Donald Trump, Canada has “no choice” but to reconsider fossil fuel development, Phillip told reporters. “If we don’t build that kind of infrastructure, Trump will,” Phillip…

