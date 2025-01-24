National News
ticker

Federal fisheries minister does about-face on unpopular baby eel quota redistribution

January 24, 2025 22 views

-CP-Federal Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier has shelved a controversial proposal that would have shifted baby eel quota away from longtime licence holders to their employees. In December, Ottawa announced a “pilot project” to redistribute 27 per cent of the Maritime catch of about 10,000 kilograms of baby eels — known as elvers — from nine commercial licence holders to 120 people who would operate on their own. Each of the 120 recipients — who had previously worked for the commercial licence holders — would have gained the right to catch 22 kilograms of the translucent eels in rivers this spring. But a number of the fishers set to receive the quota spoke out against it, saying they prefer being employees and would feel less safe having to operate on their…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘Sick monster’: Ex-priest pleads guilty to indecent assaults of children in Nunavut

January 24, 2025 22

-CP-A Catholic priest’s sexual abuse of Inuit children decades ago in Igloolik, Nvt., transformed a once…

Read more
National News

Murder charges laid against three people in fire pit death on Alberta FirstNation

January 24, 2025 19

-CP-Murder charges have been laid against three people almost a year after a man was found…

Read more