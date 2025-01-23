National News
Former priest pleads guilty to indecent assaults of children in Nunavut

  -CP-A defrocked Catholic priest pleaded guilty Thursday to indecent assaults against seven children decades ago in Nunavut. Court heard Eric Dejaeger committed the offences between 1978 and 1982 at or near the hamlet of Igloolik. Six of the children were girls and one a boy. Prosecutor Emma Baasch described each of the assaults in graphic detail in the Nunavut Court of Justice. In some cases, it began with the priest offering the children candy. Court heard Dejaeger gave a picture of Jesus to one girl to colour before taking her on his lap and assaulting her. The victims were as young as four at the time the assaults began, Baasch told court. Of one victim, the prosecutor said, “Mr. Dejaeger told her she would go to hell if she…

