National News
ticker

Indigenous fishers, co-operatives are winners in Ottawa’s shuffle of baby eel quotas

January 28, 2025 38 views

By Michael Tutton -CP-Ottawa has issued the latest version of how it is proposing to distribute licences for the lucrative baby eel fishery in the Maritimes. In a letter to stakeholders on Monday, the Fisheries Department says it is maintaining its plan to shift half the quota of close to 10,000 kilograms of elvers away from nine large licence holders to new entrants from Indigenous communities. However, Ottawa confirms it is backing away from a pilot project to redistribute 27 per cent of the catch of the nine licence holders to 120 fishers who used to work for them. That old pilot proposal, introduced in December, drew strong criticism from the potential recipients, who said they preferred to remain employees and felt safer on the rivers under the existing arrangement….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Man missing from residential care facility charged with impaired driving

January 28, 2025 39

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A 69-year-old Ohsweken man is facing impaired driving charges after police conducted…

Read more
National News

Nova Scotia cleanup plan further delays the removal of toxic sludge from First Nation

January 28, 2025 27

By Lyndsay Armstrong -CP-A councillor with Pictou Landing First Nation in Nova Scotia says a cleanup…

Read more