‘Staggering’ number of families struggle in B.C.’s system for disabled kids: advocate

January 30, 2025 20 views

By Ashley Joannou -CP-British Columbia’s children’s representative says the province is at a “threshold moment” for fixing an underfunded and fragmented system of supports for children with disabilities that is almost impossible to navigate and has left a “staggering” number of families at a breaking point and struggling to get help. The latest report from Jennifer Charlesworth’s office says up to 83,000 young people with disabilities are not receiving adequate services in the province, and while spending has increased 190 per cent in the 18 years her office has been in place, most went to salaries and a narrow set of programs. The document, published Wednesday, says the representative’s office has produced a dozen reports making recommendations to fix the system, but the government has been slow to respond, often…

