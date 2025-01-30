National News
B.C. extends deferral of logging in Fairy Creek amid reports of tree spiking

January 30, 2025 22 views

By Marcy Nicholson -CP-The British Columbia government has approved a legal order to extend temporary protections to an old-growth forest on Vancouver Island even as the minister of forests acknowledged that the RCMP are investigating reports of tree spiking in the area. Ravi Parmar said he was informed of the reports last week, calling the news of such vandalism “incredibly alarming.” Spikes are typically metal and can injure or even kill a person who attempts to cut down or mill the tree. “I want to be very crystal clear to British Columbians, anyone who goes out and spikes a tree, puts the lives of forestry workers on the line, risks their safety, potential death each and every day, I want to condemn these actions,” Parmar told reporters on Wednesday. The…

