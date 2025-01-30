National News
B.C. Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin wraps up seven-year post

January 30, 2025 20 views

By Marcy Nicholson -CP-British Columbia’s lieutenant-governor is leaving office after seven years on the job, with Premier David Eby telling her farewell ceremony that her focus on reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples was among her key contributions. Janet Austin’s work during her tenure advanced reconciliation in the province, Eby told the ceremony at the legislature in Victoria on Wednesday. In her own remarks, Austin said she was “deeply honoured” to provide royal assent for B.C.’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, which passed unanimously in the legislature in late 2019. “Our challenge now is to help British Columbians understand that the work of reconciliation is not only a legal and moral imperative, but a strategic investment in a more prosperous, equitable and sustainable future for all Canadians,” she said….

