Brant Local health unit warns of measles exposure in area

By Joshua Santos Writer Health officials are warning of a growing measles outbreak near Six Nations with 12 confirmed cases and concerns about further spread. “Measles is highly contagious,” Shawn Falcao, communications supervisor for Grand Erie Public Health told Turtle Island News. “Symptoms can include red rash, fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and fatigue.” Measles spreads easily through the air. It is passed in droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes. It can survive in the air for up to two hours. Grand Erie Public Health is investigating a second confirmed case of measles. The recent case involves a child from Haldimand-Norfolk who is currently recovering from home, according to a Six Nations of the Grand River news release on Jan. 29. Six Nations urges the community…



