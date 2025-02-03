National News
Man who attacked, set fire to homeless woman in Saskatchewan gets statutory release

February 3, 2025 39 views

By Bill Graveland A man who attacked a homeless woman and set her on fire in Saskatchewan has been granted statutory release from prison with special conditions. Leslie Black, now 39, pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the 2014 beating, burning and sexual assault of Marlene Bird in Prince Albert, Sask. Bird’s injuries resulted in the amputation of both of her legs. The Indigenous woman also lost much of her eyesight. She died in 2017 at the age of 50 from heart, liver and kidney failure. Court heard that Black set Bird’s shirt on fire then left to get candy at a store. He walked past the woman again and she was still on fire, but he ignored her. Bird was found several hours later with burns so severe her…

