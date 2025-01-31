National News
Indigenous Art Heads for the Moon

January 31, 2025 33 views

By Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Saskatchewan artists submitted their work to be part of The Lunar Codex. Nigel Bell, a multiplatform musician from La Ronge, Sask., is one of the Indigenous artists already selected to be part of the project. The second, Teagan Littlechief, a singer/songwriter from White Bear First Nation, said that including Indigenous people is another step towards reconciliation. “The recognition that Indigenous people work so hard every day in their artistic ways and just to be recognized in such a manner is a humble [sic] experience.” Teagan Littlechief’s name is familiar, not only because she is a rising artist who appeared on the province-wide Telemiracle 2024, but she also sat down with Funky Moose Radio’s Joel Gaudet and Mark Poppin for ‘The Sit Down…

