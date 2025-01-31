2 Navajo men and a business partner are indicted for illegal marijuana grow operations

By Susan Montoya Bryan ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Navajo man, his father and a business partner on charges that they were running illegal marijuana growing operations in New Mexico and on the Navajo Nation to supply the black market. The indictment was unsealed Thursday, a week after local, state and federal authorities raided the home of one of the defendants and two farms in a rural area east of Albuquerque that were no longer licensed by the state. Items seized included 8,500 pounds (3,855 kilograms) of marijuana, some methamphetamine, two firearms, $35,000 in cash, illegal pesticides and a bullet proof vest. The charges against Dineh Benally, 48; Donald Benally, 74; and Irving Rea Yui Lin, 73, of California, include conspiracy to manufacture and…
Related Posts
Brant Local health unit warns of measles exposure in area
January 31, 2025 13
By Joshua Santos Writer Health officials are warning of a growing measles outbreak near Six Nations…
Special Rapporteur Hears About First Nations Water Rights at International Seminar
January 31, 2025 14
By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Last week in Maskwacis, Samson Cree…