National News
Chief Antoine urges flu-hit Dehcho to mask up and stay active

January 31, 2025 33 views

By Claire McFarlane, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio Chief Kele Antoine of the Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation knows how you feel if you’re a Dehcho resident under the weather this week. On Thursday, the Northwest Territories’ chief public health officer issued an advisory warning of an increasing number of influenza A and B cases in the region. The office of Dr Kami Kandola said a “significant spike” of flu virus had been found in the wastewater of Fort Simpson, where the First Nation is based. Chief Antoine said he himself started to develop flu symptoms such as chest congestion, achy joints and lethargy on Sunday evening. “It kind-of hit me hard, but I’ve been in good spirits and just trying to stay active and keep the body moving, keep…

