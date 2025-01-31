Wendy Cocchia sworn in as B.C.’s 31st lieutenant-governor

-CP-Premier David Eby has introduced British Columbia’s new lieutenant-governor, saying Wendy Cocchia’s lifelong leadership and dedication to community service sets an example for everyone. Cocchia, a longtime businesswoman and philanthropist, was sworn in at a ceremony at B.C.’s Parliament buildings on Thursday before an audience of family, friends, Indigenous leaders, members of the legislature and other dignitaries. One of Cocchia’s first acts in her role was to inspect a 50-person Guard of Honour provided by Maritime Forces Pacific and Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt. The Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy played The Viceregal Salute, consisting of the six opening bars of God Save the King, followed by the four opening and four closing bars of O Canada. A 15-gun salute was fired by troopers of the 5th Field Regiment,…
Related Posts
Brant Local health unit warns of measles exposure in area
January 31, 2025 18
By Joshua Santos Writer Health officials are warning of a growing measles outbreak near Six Nations…
Special Rapporteur Hears About First Nations Water Rights at International Seminar
January 31, 2025 21
By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Last week in Maskwacis, Samson Cree…