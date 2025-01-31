Diabo sends letters to Trump, Trudeau

By Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase LJI is a federally funded program Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief sent official letters to both United States President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week asserting Kahnawake’s independence from both countries. “It was an idea I got when Trump was elected last November,” Diabo said, and a lack of a good relationship with Canada’s federal government prompted the letter to Trudeau. “We have no interest in aligning ourselves with a government that has committed genocide upon us throughout history.” He called the community’s relationship with the federal government “non-existent.” Diabo added that the letter to Trudeau was sent in response to his call for First Nations communities to support the Canadian government’s efforts to lobby against Trump’s…
Related Posts
With families ‘beyond their breaking point,’ watchdog calls on ‘B.C.’ to support young people with disabilities
January 31, 2025 25
By Amy Romer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews The province’s Representative of Children and Youth (RCY)…
Chief Antoine urges flu-hit Dehcho to mask up and stay active
January 31, 2025 32
By Claire McFarlane, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio Chief Kele Antoine of the Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́…