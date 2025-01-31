National News
ticker

Diabo sends letters to Trump, Trudeau

January 31, 2025 39 views

By Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase LJI is a federally funded program Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief sent official letters to both United States President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week asserting Kahnawake’s independence from both countries. “It was an idea I got when Trump was elected last November,” Diabo said, and a lack of a good relationship with Canada’s federal government prompted the letter to Trudeau. “We have no interest in aligning ourselves with a government that has committed genocide upon us throughout history.” He called the community’s relationship with the federal government “non-existent.” Diabo added that the letter to Trudeau was sent in response to his call for First Nations communities to support the Canadian government’s efforts to lobby against Trump’s…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

With families ‘beyond their breaking point,’ watchdog calls on ‘B.C.’ to support young people with disabilities

January 31, 2025 25

By Amy Romer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews The province’s Representative of Children and Youth (RCY)…

Read more
National News

Chief Antoine urges flu-hit Dehcho to mask up and stay active

January 31, 2025 32

By Claire McFarlane, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio Chief Kele Antoine of the Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́…

Read more