National News
ticker

Here’s the latest as Canada faces tariffs from United States President Donald Trump

February 4, 2025 2 views

Following a phone conversation Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that U.S. President Donald Trump is pausing threatened 25 per cent tariffs on most Canadian goods. Trudeau says he and Trump discussed Canada’s $1.3 billion border plan, which includes helicopter patrols, and announced $200 million in new initiatives to address fentanyl trafficking. These new initiatives include a joint Canada-U.S. organized crime task force, Canada listing drug cartels as terrorist entities, and the appointment of a “fentanyl czar.” Here’s the latest (all times eastern): — 7:45 p.m. British Columbia Premier David Eby says his government will pause its response to threatened American tariffs after a 30-day reprieve was negotiated today between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump. Eby says it doesn’t mean the province will abandon its…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘Here we are again’: Death row Canadian waits as Montana looks at resuming executions

February 3, 2025 52

By Bill Graveland The fate of a Canadian who has been on death row in Montana…

Read more
National News

Why Nova Scotia MP Jaime Battiste dropped out of the Liberal leadership race

February 3, 2025 64

By Michael MacDonald Nova Scotia MP Jaime Battiste says his decision to drop out of the…

Read more