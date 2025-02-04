Manitoba pausing countermeasures to fight against U.S. tariffs after reprieve

By Steve Lambert MANITOBA-CP-The Manitoba government called off plans Monday, at least temporarily, to pull United States liquor products from store shelves as retaliation against threatened U.S. tariffs. The move came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he’s holding off for 30 days on imposing broad tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods. The tariffs were set to start Tuesday but Trump said he would give more time to reach an economic deal with Canada and Mexico. “The fact that we, along with other provinces, were banning U.S. booze from the shelves — along with the counter-tariffs by the federal government that we supported — I think got the attention of the United States of America,” Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew told reporters. “This is a reprieve. Hopefully this is one that…



