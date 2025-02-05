B.C. fast-tracking 18 mining and energy projects in face of U.S. tariff threat

By Marcy Nicholson The British Columbia government has released a list of 18 critical mineral and energy projects worth roughly $20 billion that it says it’s working to accelerate in the face of ongoing tariff threats from the United States. The list contains mining projects that have received pushback from some B.C. and Alaskan First Nations groups, including Eskay Creek, Highland Valley and Red Chris mines. The government says the “initial list” is made up of projects that already have developed business cases but still need some type of permit or approval from government. In addition to four mines, there are three energy security projects, and eleven BC Hydro clean energy ventures that mostly involve wind power. The Office of the Premier says in a statement that the projects will…



