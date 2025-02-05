Ohsweken man charged after police find prohibited weapon in vehicle

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A 23-year-old man is facing a series of charges after Six Nations Police discovered a prohibited weapon in a vehicle. Six Nations Police were on patrol conducting a traffic stop on Jan. 10 at about 9:10 p.m. when officers observed a vehicle nearly failing to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of Third Line Road and Tuscarora Road. Police followed the vehicle and noticed the driver was unable to maintain the lane. Officers conducted a traffic stop and spoke with an impaired man with signs of impairment. They found a prohibited weapon and seized it for public safety. As a result of an investigation, police have arrested and charged Carmie Skye, 23, of Ohsweken with impaired operation, blood alcohol level of 80…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice