National News
ticker

Ohsweken man charged after police find prohibited weapon in vehicle

February 5, 2025 3 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A 23-year-old man is facing a series of charges after Six Nations Police discovered a prohibited weapon in a vehicle. Six Nations Police were on patrol conducting a traffic stop on Jan. 10 at about 9:10 p.m. when officers observed a vehicle nearly failing to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of Third Line Road and Tuscarora Road. Police followed the vehicle and noticed the driver was unable to maintain the lane. Officers conducted a traffic stop and spoke with an impaired man with signs of impairment. They found a prohibited weapon and seized it for public safety. As a result of an investigation, police have arrested and charged Carmie Skye, 23, of Ohsweken with impaired operation, blood alcohol level of 80…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C. fast-tracking 18 mining and energy projects in face of U.S. tariff threat

February 5, 2025 8

By Marcy Nicholson The British Columbia government has released a list of 18 critical mineral and…

Read more
National News

Federal, Manitoba governments commit nearly $80 million for northern railway, port

February 5, 2025 11

-CP-The federal and Manitoba governments are putting more than $79 million into a railway and a…

Read more