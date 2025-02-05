Ohsweken man charged after police find prohibited weapon in vehicle

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A 23-year-old man is facing a series of charges after Six Nations Police discovered a prohibited weapon in a vehicle. Six Nations Police were on patrol conducting a traffic stop on Jan. 10 at about 9:10 p.m. when officers observed a vehicle nearly failing to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of Third Line Road and Tuscarora Road. Police followed the vehicle and noticed the driver was unable to maintain the lane. Officers conducted a traffic stop and spoke with an impaired man with signs of impairment. They found a prohibited weapon and seized it for public safety. As a result of an investigation, police have arrested and charged Carmie Skye, 23, of Ohsweken with impaired operation, blood alcohol level of 80…